Scam victimizes Anderson man

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department reports that a man fell victim to a telephone scam late last month that ultimately cost him over $18,000.

The victim spoke with investigators on February 26th, and told them that, back in November, he had received a call from a man claiming to be a police detective from Florida. The “detective” told him that his nephew had been arrested and that the man needed to send $15,000 in cash so that the nephew could be released from jail. The caller also let the man speak with someone claiming to be his nephew, asking him to send the money.

The scam artist then told the victim that he needed to put $15,000 in cash in a 10-by-10 inch box, with three magazines inside, one of which was to be opened and the cash put inside. The victim was then told to mail from a place of business and mail the box to Florida. The man ended up sending it from home. He called the “detective” and told him he had mailed it from his house, at which point the caller told him that he could not mail it from his house, and that it would be sent back within four days. The box arrived back on the man’s doorstep and he went to UPS in Oak Ridge, and spent some $130 to send the box overnight, this time to an address in New Jersey.

A few days later, the man received another call, this time from someone claiming to be a narcotics detective, and he told the victim that they had received the money, but that the judge had decided to dismiss the case against his nephew and they would be sending him a check for the $15,000. The catch with the “return” of the money was that he would need to provide the judge with $3000 to pay a fine.

He was then instructed to get the money on Walmart gift cards, call the “detective” back, and read him the numbers from the cards, which he was told would end the case against his nephew, which he did.

The man called the authorities after he never received a check for his $15,000 and after the caller never got back in touch with him. He also told investigators that he had spoken to his nephew, who told him that not only had he not been in jail, he had not even been in Florida.

Officials remind you that police officers, judges and the like will not call you if a relative has been arrested and offer to release them in exchange for money. This is a sadly familiar scheme that, in this case, cost the unsuspecting victim a total of $18,130. If you ever receive a call like this, ignore it, hang up and contact your local authorities.