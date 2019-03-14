Sandra Kay Nelson, age 60 of Marietta, GA, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center. She was a homemaker who enjoyed living a simple life and loved her family more than life.

Preceded in death by her parents, Monty and Barbara Cerda; she is survived by her children, Tracey Galvin, David Nelson, Kenneth Nelson, and Mark Nelson; grandchildren, Leah Galvin and Alex Nelson; brother, Brian Cerda; and several nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home Clinton Chapel with services to follow at 7 PM. Family and friends will meet Sunday, March 17, 2019 for a graveside service at 11 AM at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.