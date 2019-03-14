Home / Obituaries / Sandra Kay Nelson, age 60 of Marietta, GA

Sandra Kay Nelson, age 60 of Marietta, GA

Sandra Kay Nelson, age 60 of Marietta, GA, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center.  She was a homemaker who enjoyed living a simple life and loved her family more than life.

Preceded in death by her parents, Monty and Barbara Cerda; she is survived by her children, Tracey Galvin, David Nelson, Kenneth Nelson, and Mark Nelson; grandchildren, Leah Galvin and Alex Nelson; brother, Brian Cerda;  and several nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home Clinton Chapel with services to follow at 7 PM.  Family and friends will meet Sunday, March 17, 2019 for a graveside service at 11 AM at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

