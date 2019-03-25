Safety Fest TN registration now open

(Submitted) Safety Fest TN announces that registration is now open for Safety Fest TN 2019. The annual community event offers over 100 free safety classes, sessions, and demonstrations to residents and companies from April 29-May 3. This year’s training will be offered at Y-12’s New Hope Center, ORAU’s Pollard Technical Center, and other venues in Oak Ridge and Knoxville, TN. Registration and a complete list of classes can be found at www.safetyfesttn.org

Planners for the event work to develop classes each year that provide valuable insight and training to the region that may be costly or difficult to obtain elsewhere. A sample of this year’s classes include World Class Safety; Science, Energy, Environment, and Manufacturing Futures; Workforce Development; Chain Saw Safety; CPR & First Aid Certification; Confined Space Entry and Rescue; Blue Dragon Safety/Accident Investigations; HAZWOPER 8-hour and 40 hour; OSHA Construction 10-hour; Fall Protection; Hearing Protection; Trench Safety; and Welding Safety.

“This is the 8th year of Safety Fest TN’s offering so many outstanding safety classes for free to anyone who registers,” said Michelle Keever, UCOR’s Senior Safety and Health Program Specialist and Safety Fest Class Coordinator. She added, “Our community sponsors make it possible for us to not only offer free safety training, but to provide free lunches and breaks for a convenient training experience.”

Many other events are planned for Safety Fest TN, in addition to safety classes. The popular Safety Expo will return with almost 50 safety equipment and training exhibitors, along with many safety demonstrations, including electrical safety demonstrations by KUB (April 30) and Pike Electric (May 1); United Rentals Virtual Reality training simulator; TVA’s Slip Simulator; and two helicopters will be on display. UT Lifestar will land on April 30 at about 8:00 a.m. and a Tennessee Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter will land on May 1 around 8:00 a.m.

For more information, contact info@safetyfesttn.org