Home / Featured / Roane woman charged with first-degree murder

Roane woman charged with first-degree murder

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

Authorities in Roane County arrested a woman on Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting on March 15th.

Last Friday, Roane County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a home on River Road on a call that initially came in as an accidental shooting after the shooter thought her house was being broken into. When officers arrived, they found the body of Robert Rosado III lying in the front yard, dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials identified the shooter as Jenny Parton, who lived at the home with Rosado, and she told investigators that she had mistakenly shot him after she heard noises that led her to believe someone was breaking into her house. She was released after being questioned, but after the preliminary autopsy results showed that Rosado had been killed by a “close proximity gunshot,” investigators took another look.
Investigators now say that they believe that Parton intentionally killed Rosado with a shotgun, and on Tuesday, she was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. During the course of the investigation, deputies say they learned that Rosado had been a victim of domestic violence in the past but that he had never reported it to the authorities.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Man arrested after wreck injures 2

A single-vehicle accident in Campbell County early Monday sent two people to the hospital and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.