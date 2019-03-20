Roane woman charged with first-degree murder

Authorities in Roane County arrested a woman on Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting on March 15th.

Last Friday, Roane County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a home on River Road on a call that initially came in as an accidental shooting after the shooter thought her house was being broken into. When officers arrived, they found the body of Robert Rosado III lying in the front yard, dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials identified the shooter as Jenny Parton, who lived at the home with Rosado, and she told investigators that she had mistakenly shot him after she heard noises that led her to believe someone was breaking into her house. She was released after being questioned, but after the preliminary autopsy results showed that Rosado had been killed by a “close proximity gunshot,” investigators took another look.

Investigators now say that they believe that Parton intentionally killed Rosado with a shotgun, and on Tuesday, she was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. During the course of the investigation, deputies say they learned that Rosado had been a victim of domestic violence in the past but that he had never reported it to the authorities.