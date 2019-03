Roane fire leaves one dead, cause under investigation

One person died in an early-morning Roane County house fire on Monday.

Authorities say the call of a fire at a home on Mainsail Road came in at around 2:30 am and numerous agencies responded to the scene. After the fire was extinguished, crews found a body inside the home.

Crews were on the scene for several hours dousing hot spots so that investigators could begin their work.

So far, the victim has not been identified and the cause of the fire is under investigation.