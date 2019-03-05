Reminder: Norris Lake Clean-Up March 30th

The Norris Lake Project Team is looking for volunteers to help with the 10th biannual Five County Norris Lake Cleanup on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Union and Grainger Counties.

“We promote Norris Lake as the cleanest lake in the TVA system and while it is, there is still a lot of garbage and Styrofoam on the lake that causes an eye sore and a hazard,” said Stephanie Wells, Director of Anderson County Tourism Council and member of the Norris Lake Project Team. “We are celebrating our 10th year of cleanups. We do this year after year because Norris Lake is not only a recreational destination for residents and visitors, it is an economic driver for all five counties.”

There will be several launch points in each of the five counties and numerous locations that volunteers can help by picking up and properly disposing of trash. The launch locations can be found online at www.norrislakeproject.com/upcoming-cleanups/ or by calling 865-457-4547 for location information.

Boats will be shuttling volunteers to and from the cleanup sites that are not accessible by land and barges will be used to transfer the trash back to the shore. However, volunteers are welcome to bring their own boats. All volunteers are encouraged to wear appropriate shoes, preferably boots, bring gloves and bring a life jacket.

“We conduct these cleanups to not only clean up the illegally dumped trash but to also raise public awareness,” said Julie Graham, Executive Director of the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council. “We want to encourage boaters, campers and other users of the lake to dispose of their trash properly and eliminate the need for these cleanups.”

“We are encouraging volunteers to register online this year so that we can have adequate supplies and plenty of boats to transport volunteers,” said Wells.

If you are interested in volunteering, please visit www.norrislakeproject.com to find a location near you, to register and get more information. Volunteers can also register the morning of the cleanup. Please note that minors must be accompanied by an adult and have a registration and release form signed by a parent. You can also call 865-457-4547 or email info@norrislakeproject.com for more information.

The Norris Lake Project Team is a grassroots effort of individuals, organizations, businesses and agencies whose goal is to preserve the water quality of Norris Lake, conserve the land surrounding the lake and encourage the stakeholders of the lake to do their part in keeping Norris Lake the cleanest and safest recreational asset in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger and Union Counties.

The Norris Lake Project Team’s partners are the Anderson County Tourism Council, Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, Union County Chamber of Commerce, Norris Lake Marina Association, Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council, Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Norris Dam State Park, Big Ridge State Park, Anderson County Litter Grant and Campbell County Litter Control.