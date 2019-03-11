Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder” Free Clinic in Briceville looking for volunteer doc

Jim Harris 1 day ago

The Free Medical Clinic of Briceville, in cooperation with the Clinton Baptist Association, is currently in search of a volunteer doctor who can oversee the clinic’s volunteer registered nurse (RN).

The previous doctor retired last year, but the CBA and Clinic operators would like to continue the ministry for the people of Briceville.

If you are a doctor, or if you know a doctor who might be able to volunteer their time and expertise, please contact the Clinton Baptist Association by telephone at 865-457-9481.

