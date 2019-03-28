Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: First ACS Kindergarten/Preschool ‘Round-Up’ Thursday in Clinton

We want to remind you that an Evening Kindergarten and Preschool registration event will be held tonight (Thursday, March 28th) from 5 to 7 pm, in the Anderson County Schools’ Central Office Board Room, located at 101 South Main Street in Clinton (37716 for GPS purposes).

Parents and guardians will need to bring the following documents in order to complete the registration process:

  • Child’s birth certificate;
  • Child’s Social Security card;
  • Proof of a physical exam (from on or after January 1st, 2019) and immunization records;
  • Proof of residence;
  • Any legal documentation, such as custody papers;
  • and the parent or guardian’s driver’s license or other state-issued photo ID.

For more information, call 865-463-2800, extension 2823 or visit www.acs.ac.

The Anderson County Schools’ annual Kindergarten Round-Up will begin at individual schools on Monday April 1st, starting with Briceville Elementary School.

