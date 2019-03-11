REMINDER: Construction Job Fair Thursday

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge is partnering with Jenkins & Stiles, LLC, to organize a job fair for those interested in positions with the construction firm. The job fair will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Scarboro Community Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Jenkins & Stiles was selected in 2018 as the contractor for two major City projects: the new Oak Ridge Preschool with Scarboro Park Improvements and the new Oak Ridge Senior Center. Both projects are already in progress and scheduled to be complete later this year.

Jobs in several trades will be represented at the event, including: plumbing, electrical, HVAC, concrete, flooring, and roofing. Anyone interested in a position with Jenkins & Stiles, LLC, is encouraged to attend.

For those wishing to apply in advance or anyone unable to attend, paper applications may be obtained at the Scarboro Community Center or the City’s Personnel Department in the Municipal Building (200 South Tulane Avenue). Applications must be returned to the Personnel Department by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15. All materials will be forwarded to Jenkins & Stiles.

Job fair participants should bring a copy of their resume. There is no dress code for the event. Interviews will not be conducted on-site, but representatives will be accepting applications and answering questions about positions. Interviews and call-backs will be scheduled later.

Interested business owners with experience subcontracting the trades listed above are also encouraged to submit a letter of interest for future work. The material will be provided directly to Jenkins & Stiles, LLC, for review.

For additional information about the job fair, contact City of Oak Ridge Administrative Services Director Bruce Applegate at (865) 425-3564 or send an email to bapplegate@oakridgetn.gov.