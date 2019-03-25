REMINDER: Clinton Schools’ Kindergarten Round-Up Tuesday

Clinton City Schools have announced their Kindergarten Roundup Registration event will be held on Tuesday March 26th.

The Kindergarten Round-Up is the registration process required for all students who will begin school this fall at one of the city’s three elementary schools: Clinton, North Clinton and South Clinton.

Unlike in past years, the registration events will be held at the school your child is scheduled to attend in the fall on Tuesday March 26th, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm.

State law requires children who are five years old on or before August 15th, 2019 to enter kindergarten. Early entries are not accepted in Clinton City Schools.

Students who live in Clinton should go to the school they are zoned for to register, but if you need to request a “zone exception” so your child can attend one of the other two schools, go to the school of choice to fill out the necessary paperwork and apply. School officials remind parents that this does not guarantee approval and that approval letters will be sent out over the summer.

Beginning this Monday, March 4th, from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm, non-city residents wishing to attend one of the city schools can stop by the Central Office at 212 North Hicks Street to complete a Transfer Application and pay a non-refundable $25 registration fee. You are encouraged to attend the Round-Up at the school you wish to attend to complete the registration process, but again, officials remind you that acceptance is not guaranteed. Those letters will also be sent out over the summer.

Again, the Clinton City Schools Kindergarten Registration Round-Up will be held on Tuesday March 26th from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at Clinton Elementary School (210 North Hicks Street), North Clinton Elementary School (305 Beets Street) and South Clinton Elementary School (242 Hiway Drive).

When you come to the registration, you will need a copy of your child’s birth certificate, Social Security card, proof of residence, a state-issued immunization record and records of a physical exam as well as any applicable court paperwork such as custody papers and the like.

For more information, call 865-457-0159.