Ralph “R.E.” “Weary” Cooper, age 82 of Heiskell, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Weary was a long time member of Bishopville Baptist Church. He will be remembered as being a friend to anyone who needed a helping hand. Weary was a U.S. Army veteran and a 32nd degree Mason. Retired from Y-12 after 35 years of service, he loved his family, farm, reading westerns and mystery novels and was a proud long time Medic Donor.



Preceded in death by his wife, Samy Cooper; daughter, Marian Overton; parents, Kaley and Ruth Cooper; sister, Marian Stephens; and brother, Dan Cooper .



He is survived by his son, James Cooper and fiancee Barbara Hogan; granddaughter, Bridgett Overton; grandson, Clinton Overton and wife Julie; and a host of extended family members.



The family will receive friends at Bishopville Baptist Church on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6-8 PM with funeral service to follow at 8 PM. Family and friends will meet at Bishopville Cemetery on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 AM for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bishopville Cemetery; P.O. Box 80, Heiskell, TN 37754.www.holleygamble.com

