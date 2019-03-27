Home / Obituaries / Ralph “R.E.” “Weary” Cooper, age 82 of Heiskell

Ralph “R.E.” “Weary” Cooper, age 82 of Heiskell

Obituaries

Ralph “R.E.” “Weary” Cooper, age 82 of Heiskell, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Weary was a long time member of Bishopville Baptist Church. He will be remembered as being a friend to anyone who needed a helping hand. Weary was a U.S. Army veteran and a 32nd degree Mason. Retired from Y-12 after 35 years of service, he loved his family, farm, reading westerns and mystery novels and was a proud long time Medic Donor.

Preceded in death by his wife, Samy Cooper; daughter, Marian Overton; parents, Kaley and Ruth Cooper; sister, Marian Stephens; and brother, Dan Cooper .

He is survived by his son, James Cooper and fiancee Barbara Hogan; granddaughter, Bridgett Overton; grandson, Clinton Overton and wife Julie; and a host of extended family members.

The family will receive friends at Bishopville Baptist Church on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6-8 PM with funeral service to follow at 8 PM. Family and friends will meet at Bishopville Cemetery on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 AM for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bishopville Cemetery; P.O. Box 80, Heiskell, TN 37754.www.holleygamble.com

