Pursuit yields more questions than arrests

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who fled from a traffic stop early Friday morning and managed to elude deputies on foot after his car got stuck in mud.

Deputy Matthew McGee reports that he was on routine patrol shortly after 3 am today when he spotted a car with a broken taillight fail to stop for a stop sign as it turned from New Clear Branch Road on to Lake City Highway. When Deputy McGee activated his lights and siren, the driver refused to stop, instead leading the deputy on to Elliott Lane, then on to Old Lake City Highway, where he then turned on to Can Creek Road. McGee reported that the driver was failing to use his turn signal, driving in the wrong lane and signaling out his window like he was going to pull over.

On Cane Creek, the driver turned into a driveway, where the car continued into the woods before striking a downed tree limb and getting stuck in the mud. The driver jumped out of the car and fled on foot into the woods, but McGee was unable to chase him because the passenger was still in the car. The woman told Deputy McGee the driver’s name was “Chad McGhee,” but a check with dispatchers did not turn up any driver’s license information for anyone by that name, nor did it turn up any registration information for the car. While searching the vehicle, deputies located a cell phone opened to the Facebook page of someone with a different name. The phone was taken and placed into evidence, and the Sheriff’s Department will follow up to try and identify the suspect.

No arrests were made at the scene.