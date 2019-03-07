Home / Obituaries / Parlie B. Kidwell, age 98 of Clinton

Parlie B. Kidwell, age 98 of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Parlie B. Kidwell, age 98 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.  She was a member of Moran Baptist Church and was born September 14, 1920 to the late Will and Nettie Sharp.  Throughout her life Parlie loved cooking, canning, and cooking for her family. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her first husband, Clifton Smith, second husband, Clyde Kidwell; sisters, Eva Tidwell, Phyllis Goodman; brother, Luther Sharp; children, Ray Smith; step children, Joyce, Shirley, and Brenda; son-in-laws, Carl Hicks and Clarence Jones.

She is survived by:

Children……………                Carl Smith & wife Jessica

                                                Lillie Canaday & husband George

                                                Jolene Jones

                                                Parlie Hicks

Grandchildren..                  Anita Jones, Sam Jones, James Canaday, & Cari Queener

7 Great Grandchildren

Step Children…………          June Carroll, Linda White, & Rev. Luke Kidwell

Several nieces, nephews, and step great grandchildren

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral services will follow in the chapel with Rev. Luke Kidwell officiating.  Parlie’s graveside will be 10:00 am, Saturday at the Smith Family Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

William W. Harmon

William W. Harmon passed away on Sunday March 3, 2019 at Tennova Hospital North. Loving …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.