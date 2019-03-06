Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORPD/ORFD Blood Drive March 22

ORPD/ORFD Blood Drive March 22

Jim Harris 1 day ago

(ORPD/ORFD) The Oak Ridge Police Department and Oak Ridge Fire Department will be competing later this month as part of the “Battle of the Badges” MEDIC blood drive benefiting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. 

The blood drive is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Civic Center, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. 

Donations for Broc Selby, a Children’s Hospital patient and grandson of an ORPD officer, are still being accepted. All other donations will directly benefit other children in medical need. 

Everyone is invited to support our local first responders in saving lives. All donors will receive a free t-shirt and restaurant coupon from MEDIC. 

Questions about the blood drive can be directed to MEDIC Regional Blood Center at (865) 524-3074 or the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3514.

