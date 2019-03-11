ORHS team takes top honors at Science Bowl

55 high school teams from across the state of Tennessee gathered recently to test their knowledge in broad science disciplines including chemistry, biology, physics, mathematics, and energy.

Oak Ridge High School placed first in the annual competition and received an all-expenses-paid trip to the U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C., held April 25-29, as well as a $1,000 cash prize and a first-place trophy.

The Tennessee Science Bowl is the nation’s third-largest regional competition. Held at Pellissippi State Community College’s Blount County Campus, the regional bowl prepares students to compete nationally with other exceptional students from schools across the country.

Cash prizes and trophies were also awarded to the following schools:

Maryville High School, for second place ($750)

White Station High School, for third place ($500)

Cookeville High School, for fourth place ($250).

The Civility Award, given each year to the team with the best sportsmanship throughout the competition, was awarded to Dobyns-Bennett High School ($100 and a trophy).

“For these students, whether competing in the Tennessee Science Bowl or nationally in DOE’s National Science Bowl, it is not just about winning,” said DOE Oak Ridge National Laboratory Site Office Manager Johnny Moore. “These teams are demonstrating that their passion for the sciences is a commitment, and their dreams of future careers in science will soon be realized. In fact, many of these students will go on to become our country’s science and technology leaders, and that’s something DOE strongly believes is worth investing in.”

Major sponsors of the Tennessee Science Bowl include the Department of Energy-Office of Science, ORAU, Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education, Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC, and Pellissippi State Community College. For a full listing of sponsors, as well as photos, videos, and additional information, visit www.orau.gov/sciencebowl.