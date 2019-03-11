ORHPA to celebrate 70th anniversary of gate-opening, grand opening of new museum

(ORHPA press release) The Oak Ridge Heritage & Preservation Association (ORHPA) ​is​ ​proud​ ​to​ ​announce​ a celebration of two major events significant to Oak Ridge history – the opening of the Oak Ridge city gates 70 years ago and the opening of a brand-new Oak Ridge museum.

On March 23rd, 2019, ORHPA, a 501(3)c non-profit, will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the opening of the city gates to the public and the grand opening of the new Oak Ridge History Museum (ORHM).

The Museum was established to preserve the history of the life and work of the people who made the Manhattan project a success. The primary purpose of the museum is to focus on the “human side” of the Manhattan Project, telling the story of the history of Oak Ridge and the people’s day-to-day lives during World War II.

The Oak Ridge History Museum exhibits feature a unique collection of authentic artifacts and displays, including historic photographs made by Ed Westcott, famous Manhattan Project photographer in Oak Ridge and the Manhattan Project.

For seven years Oak Ridge was a Secret City behind guarded gates and thus little known and not well understood. The Oak Ridge History Museum seeks to educate the public about Oak Ridge.

The celebration will begin at 11:00 AM with the cutting of the ribbon, officially opening the ORHM, followed by refreshments and a presentation on the city gate opening events at noon.

The program will highlight the events of the historic gate opening with a reunion of those who witnessed this monumental event in the history of Oak Ridge. There will be people present to relate their experiences from this historic day and to answer questions beginning at 1:00 PM. All who were present at this historic event are invited to come and participate.

As part of the program, swing dancers will perform 40s era dancing at 2:00 PM.

The Museum is located at the historic Midtown Community Center, an authentic Manhattan Project era structure which once housed the historic Wildcat Den. It is located at the intersection of the Oak Ridge Turnpike and Robertsville Road, adjacent to Kroger and across from Bissel Park.