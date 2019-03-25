ORFD, others fight brush fire Friday

Firefighters in Oak Ridge dealt with a brush fire Friday afternoon near the railroad tracks at Elza gate.

The brush fire was reported Friday afternoon and crews from the Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs and Marlow fire departments responded, along with Oak Ridge police officers, Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies and personnel from the state Department of Agriculture.

The cause of the fire, which burned brush on an embankment along the nearby railroad tracks, has not been determined, but at least one witness told emergency crews that they believed sparks from some railroad equipment may have started the fire, which did not damage, or threaten, any structures.

The fire was extinguished at around 7 pm Friday night.