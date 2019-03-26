ORFD: Cigarettes likely cause of Friday fire

Officials in Oak Ridge said Monday that a Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex on Waddell Circle was likely caused by improperly-disposed of cigarette butts.

Shortly before 2:15 pm Friday, Oak Ridge firefighters responded to the 200 block of Waddell Circle on a report of an apartment fire and reported that when they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible from a second-story apartment.

Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly, and ascertained that everyone in the four-unit building had been able to make it out safely. Occupants told first responders that they had heard a “wooshing” sound as they were watching TV, opened the back door and found their deck on fire.

(Photo courtesy ORFD)

According to a city press release, investigators determined that the fire began on the deck before extending into the apartment and attic. One side of the building sustained serious damage. Power to the complex was disconnected until the wiring can be inspected and repaired.

All four families occupying the four-unit apartment complex were displaced by the fire, according to the ORFD. The American Red Cross was called to provide temporary shelter for the affected families. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say that the occupants of the burned apartment stated they had been smoking cigarettes earlier and believe one of them may have emptied cigarette butts and ashes into a cardboard box on the back deck approximately 20 minutes before the fire was discovered.

In the release, the Oak Ridge Fire Department reminds everyone to always dispose of smoking materials safely. “Use a non-flammable container with a lid that is partially filled with sand or water. Be sure to empty the contents regularly,” according to the release, which continues by stating, “ensure all cigarette butts and ash are out by soaking them with water before putting them in the trash.”

(Photo courtesy ORFD)