On Sunday, April 7th, the Oak Ridge Wind Ensemble/Community Band will present their “Youth & Vibrance” Concert. The show begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center. (1450 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge).

The concert will feature four area middle and high school musicians as soloists accompanied by the band. Admission is $5 for adults over 18, while children are admitted free.

For more information, visit www.orcb.org, or call 865-202-2773.