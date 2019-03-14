Home / Local News / OR Planners to vote on draft Blueprint

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

This afternoon (Thursday March 14th), the Oak Ridge Planning Commission will vote on a final draft of the Oak Ridge City Blueprint, a long-term, general plan to provide guidance to city leaders for future projects in the city.

The meeting is open to the public and will include a public hearing for the Blueprint, beginning at 5:30 pm in the Municipal Building Courtroom.

You can take a look at the draft at the city’s website at http://oakridgetn.gov/online/blueprint.

The city has held several open house meetings and hosted online polls to gather feedback.

