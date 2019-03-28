OR Blueprint approved, available for viewing online

Last week, the Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission unanimously approved the City Blueprint Plan, and on Wednesday, the city announced that the full document is now available for review on the City’s website at http://oakridgetn.gov/online/blueprint along with updated information on the project and its next steps.

The Blueprint Plan will now be sent to the City Council for recognition and adoption in the coming months, according to a release from the city.

The city statement says that the “Blueprint is intended to be a ‘living document’ that will be updated regularly and adapted to reflect growth and change over time across the City.”

The Oak Ridge Community Development Department will continue to accept feedback from citizens as the plan moves closer to formal adoption.

The project kicked off more than two years ago in January 2017. Since then, an incredible amount of input has been received to help identify community values, goals and objectives, and a strategy for action. A new City Blueprint webpage is now being developed that will provide a collection of useful information and updates on future projects.

For more information on the Oak Ridge City Blueprint project, contact the Community Development Department at (865) 425-3531 or visit http://oakridgetn.gov/online/blueprint.