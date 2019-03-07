North Knoxville Medical Center receives Chest Pain Center accreditation

(Tennova press release) Tennova Healthcare is pleased to announce that North Knoxville Medical Center has received accreditation as a Chest Pain Center by the American College of Cardiology (ACC), a national organization dedicated to transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health.

Heart Attack Warning Signs

For both men and women, the most common sign of a heart attack is:

Chest pain that may spread to the shoulders or arms

Other common signs of a heart attack include:

Discomfort between the shoulder blades

Discomfort in the jaw

Shortness of breath

Sweating

Nausea

Women are more likely than men to have these symptoms:

Upper abdominal discomfort, which may be mistaken for “heartburn”

Shortness of breath

Excessive fatigue

Unexplained heartburn or nausea

If you have any of these signs of a heart attack, call 9-1-1 and get to the hospital right away.

“Our hospital was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation based on a rigorous onsite evaluation of our ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack,” said Travis Fawver, D.O., medical director of the emergency department at North Knoxville Medical Center. “This recognition validates our hard work to become a leader in the care of patients with chest pain.”

Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation have proven a high level of competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms. They have streamlined their systems from admission to diagnosis and treatment all the way through post-discharge care and assistance in patient lifestyle changes.

“Our Chest Pain Center’s protocol-driven and systematic approach to patient care allows us to reduce time to treatment during the critical early stages of a heart attack—when such treatments are most effective—and to better monitor patients when it’s not clear whether or not they are having a coronary event,” Dr. Fawver said. “Such observation helps ensure that patients are neither sent home too early nor needlessly admitted.”

According to Clyde Wood, chief executive officer of North Knoxville Medical Center, the hospital has demonstrated its commitment to quality patient care by meeting or exceeding stringent criteria and undergoing an onsite review by a team of ACC accreditation review specialists.