Norris Council member resigns

The Norris City Council is looking for a new member after Jessica Ogburn, who was in her first term after being elected in November, resigned before a special called Council meeting last week.

The special called meeting had been set to discuss city ordinances as they pertained to nepotism in the city government. The issue arose after the Council selected Scott Hackler to be its next City Manager earlier this month, because Hackler’s son Gabe worked as a part-time dispatcher for the city and city ordinances state that he would not be allowed to supervise his son. Gabe Hackler has since resigned his position with the city.

Ogburn’s husband, Sam, is currently the interim Chief of the Norris Police Department, and Jessica would have been prohibited from voting on any issues that dealt with the police department, so she decided to resign, effective immediately.

Her position will be filled by the Council after they post the opening and solicit interested citizens who might want to serve on the Norris City Council.