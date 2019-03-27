Home / Featured / Norris Council member resigns

Norris Council member resigns

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

The Norris City Council is looking for a new member after Jessica Ogburn, who was in her first term after being elected in November, resigned before a special called Council meeting last week.

The special called meeting had been set to discuss city ordinances as they pertained to nepotism in the city government. The issue arose after the Council selected Scott Hackler to be its next City Manager earlier this month, because Hackler’s son Gabe worked as a part-time dispatcher for the city and city ordinances state that he would not be allowed to supervise his son. Gabe Hackler has since resigned his position with the city.

Ogburn’s husband, Sam, is currently the interim Chief of the Norris Police Department, and Jessica would have been prohibited from voting on any issues that dealt with the police department, so she decided to resign, effective immediately.

Her position will be filled by the Council after they post the opening and solicit interested citizens who might want to serve on the Norris City Council.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Coffey sentenced to 48 years in pursuit that ended with deadly crash

A 29-year-old Oak Ridge native convicted earlier this year on several charges stemming from a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.