Norris Bulletin: Hackler named next City Manager

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

In a special called meeting Thursday, the Norris City Council voted unanimously, 5-0, to offer the position of City Manager to Norris resident and current Fire Chief Scott Hackler.

The Norris Bulletin reports that the vote followed remarks by Hackler after questions had been raised as to whether or not he could legally serve as both City Manager and Fire Chief. Hackler said that if he were selected for the new position, he was prepared to resign as Fire Chief and appoint someone else to fill that role.

