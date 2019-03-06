Norris Bulletin: City manager search takes a turn

According to the Norris Bulletin, the search for the next Norris city manager is down to just two candidates, and that has local officials wondering exactly how to proceed.

The Bulletin reports that two candidates who had been selected by the City Council to be interviewed this week have removed their names from consideration. They are Mitch Loomis of Alcoa and Carl Overman of Knoxville.

That leaves two potential candidates for the position, current Norris Volunteer Fire Chief Scott Hackler, and Scott Meszaros of Colorado. Hackler was interviewed in person on Tuesday evening, according to the Bulletin, and Meszaros was interviewed via videoconference.

The paper reports that, despite some concern that only two candidates remain, the Council opted not to bring back either man for a second interview and are expected to adhere to their previously-announced schedule, and vote on their choice during a special called meeting on Thursday at 6 pm.

The Bulletin also reported that several Council members “seemed concerned that Hackler indicated during the course of his interview that he put forth that he idea that he would want to continue to his retain his current position at Y-12 on a part-time basis, possibly for as long as one year.”

The biggest drawback discussed on the part of Meszaros was his admitted unfamiliarity with the area and the fact that he has never visited the city.

