No injuries in garage fire

A fire Saturday destroyed a detached garage and the car inside it on Center Valley Road in Anderson County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 pm Saturday and reported the garage was fully engulfed by flames upon their arrival. Two men told Deputy David Shoffner they had been working on a car inside the garage when they noticed smoke coming from the radio. The two men told Shoffner they had gone to get water to put it out, but when they came back, the fire had grown too large for them to extinguish.

Both said they believe the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction in the radio. Both the garage and the car, the make and model of which were not included in the report, were destroyed. The vehicle, according to the report, had not been registered or insured since 2012.

Firefighters from the Marlow, Oak Ridge and Oliver Springs Fire Departments were able to extinguish the blaze, and no injuries were reported.