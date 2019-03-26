Home / Obituaries / “Nanny” Marsha Jane Rutherford Foster, age 63 of Lake City

“Nanny” Marsha Jane Rutherford Foster, age 63 of Lake City

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

“Nanny” Marsha Jane Rutherford Foster, age 63 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born September 19, 1955 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Marshall and Coriena Barber Rutherford. Marsha was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Marsha is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Lynn and Jeffery Lee Rutherford, daughter-in-law, Sandy Wills Foster.

Survivors:

Husband of 48 Happy Years             Roger Lynn Foster                       Lake City

Sons                                                    Tim Foster                                     Lake City

                                                            Jason & Sandy Foster                 Lake City

Grandchildren                                     Sierra Foster                                 Lake City

                                                            Joshua Foster                               Lake City

                                                            Tyler & Ryan Wade                      Lake City

Sisters                                                 Judy & Darrell Weaver                 Clinton

                                                            Diane & Stanley Rice                    Lake City

                                                            Patricia Seiber                              Clinton

Very Special Niece whom she felt was like a daughter       Melissa Emery

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Floyd Scarbrough and Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Beech Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11:00 AM Interment.

You may also view Marsha’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Ores Lee Dabney, age 92, of Clinton

Ores Lee Dabney, age 92, of Clinton, TN, went to be with his Lord and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.