“Nanny” Marsha Jane Rutherford Foster, age 63 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born September 19, 1955 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Marshall and Coriena Barber Rutherford. Marsha was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Marsha is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Lynn and Jeffery Lee Rutherford, daughter-in-law, Sandy Wills Foster.
Survivors:
Husband of 48 Happy Years Roger Lynn Foster Lake City
Sons Tim Foster Lake City
Jason & Sandy Foster Lake City
Grandchildren Sierra Foster Lake City
Joshua Foster Lake City
Tyler & Ryan Wade Lake City
Sisters Judy & Darrell Weaver Clinton
Diane & Stanley Rice Lake City
Patricia Seiber Clinton
Very Special Niece whom she felt was like a daughter Melissa Emery
Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Floyd Scarbrough and Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Beech Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11:00 AM Interment.
You may also view Marsha’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com