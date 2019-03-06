Home / Local Sports / Mr., Miss Basketball winners announced

Mr., Miss Basketball winners announced

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local Sports Leave a comment 41 Views

(TSSAA) The top girls and boys basketball players in five classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association were honored by being named the winners of the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards. The awards presentation took place on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 5.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the winners based on performance during the 2017-2019 regular season.  Academics and character were also taken into consideration.  High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.   

“This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men and women recognized this evening at the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA.  “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the court throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”  

This was the 35th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players.  American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001.  The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004.  From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.  

2019 MR. AND MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II-A Miss Basketball

Casey Collier, Webb School of Knoxville

Division II-AA Miss Basketball

Dontavia Waggoner, Ensworth

Class A Miss Basketball

Chloe Moore-McNeil, Greenfield

Class AA Miss Basketball

Gracee Dishman, Cumberland County

Class AAA Miss Basketball

Madison Hayes, East Hamilton

Division II-A Mr. Basketball

Keon Johnson, The Webb School

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball

Kennedy Chandler, Briarcrest

Class A Mr. Basketball

Ja’darius Harris, Peabody

Class AA Mr. Basketball

Kadrion Johnson, Marshall County

Class AAA Mr. Basketball

James Wiseman, Memphis East

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge girls punch ticket to state

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL GIRLS SECTIONALS SATURDAY AAA: Oak Ridge 59 Dobyns-Bennett 42…Science Hill 55 Maryville …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.