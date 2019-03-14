Home / Featured / Motorcycle hits parked car, rider injured
(Photo courtesy of ORPD/ORFD)

Jim Harris

A motorcycle accident in Oak Ridge Tuesday night injured one man, according to a city release.

Shortly before 8:30 pm Tuesday, Oak Ridge Police and Fire units responded to a report of a motorcycle accident on East Tennessee Avenue at California Avenue. Witnesses told emergency workers that a man had been riding his motorcycle when he lost control and hit a car parked by the side of the road.

The rider sustained what police called “serious” injuries, and was taken first by ambulance to Methodist Medical Center, before being flown by Lifestar to UT Medical Center. We are happy to report that he was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Aside from the parked car, no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation. Police did not release the name of the injured motorcyclist.

