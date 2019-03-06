Home / Local Sports / MMA coming to Smokies Stadium

MMA coming to Smokies Stadium

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local Sports Leave a comment 34 Views

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies and Valor Fighting Challenge have reached an agreement to host the first ever mixed martial arts fight promotion at Smokies Stadium. The fighting “cage” will be located on the field on top of home plate. The event is scheduled for May 18, 2019 with a start time of 6:00pm. Gates are set to open at 5:00pm. 

“We are excited to be bringing such a unique event to our baseball stadium this spring,” stated Tennessee Smokies Special Events Manager Jason Moody. “We’re always striving to bring events other than baseball to our facility and we’re confident that Valor Fighting Challenge will put on a great show.” 

Eric Turner, President of Valor Fighting Challenge, said, “For me, baseball is right up there with apple pie, the American Flag, & Doris Day; it’s America’s oldest and most beloved sport. MMA is the new sport on the block, the one that hopes to some day become as popular, as esteemed, as baseball. Bringing the two of them together is as a natural as peanut butter & jelly or Mickey & Minnie. I played baseball when I was younger, as did my dad and his dad and his dad, so I am super excited to be able to play in the same arena, on the same field, as so many great players have had the opportunity to showcase their talent. We believe that this show will bring together the best of both worlds, and so I’m beside myself with excitement for this show!” 

Tickets will be general admission and just $25 for adults and only $10 for children 12 and under when purchased in advance over the phone or online. Prices on the day of the event will increase by $5 per ticket. All children 3 years old and under will be free of charge. 

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for the event and will include reserved table seating on the field. VIP tickets will include service to reserved seats throughout the event. VIP tickets are $75 each and are first come, first serve. General admission and VIP tickets will be available for purchase starting March 7 at 10:00am EST. 

For more information on this historic event, contact Shamir Peshewa at Shamir@VFCMMA.com or Tennessee Smokies Special Events Manager Jason Moody at events@smokiesbaseball.com. Or call the Tennessee Smokies Ticket Office at 865-285-2300. You may also visit  www.smokiesbaseball.com/MMA 

