Mingus Mill foot bridge to temporarily close

Great Smoky Mountains National Park crews will be replacing the foot bridge leading to Mingus Mill beginning Monday, March 4 through Thursday, March 14, necessitating a temporary closure of the area. The repairs will be made in time for the seasonal opening of the mill later in April.

Mingus Mill is located a half-mile north of the Oconaluftee Visitor Center. The parking area and Mingus Creek Trail will remain accessible to visitors throughout the work period.

For more information about Mingus Mill, please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/mfm.htm.