MENCS: Keselowski dominates at Martinsville

(MRN) Brad Keselowski put on a dominating performance to win Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Keselowski swept both stages and led 446 laps on his way to the checkered flag for his second win of the season and the 29th of his career. He won earlier this year at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“The car was really good – this Ford Mustang,” Keselowski said. “Ford worked really hard in the offseason to build these cars and make them real strong and so far, so good. It’s just a great day for our team, awesome execution on pit road and big credit to Doug Yates and all the engine guys. Those guys work really hard and it’s just one of those days you dream of as a race car driver, where you’ve got a great car.”

Chase Elliott tried to rundown Keselowski in the closing laps but could not get to his back bumper.

“I was trying to get to his bumper and root him off the bottom but he was very hard to pass,” Elliott said.

Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez completed the first 10 finishers.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Texas Motor Speedway next Sunday afternoon.

STP 500 Results (Top 10)

Fin St Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 3 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 500 60 Running 446 2 7 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 500 51 Running 49 3 13 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 500 36 Running 0 4 17 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 500 48 Running 0 5 5 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 500 47 Running 0 6 4 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 500 35 Running 0 7 10 14 Clint Bowyer Ford 500 38 Running 0 8 8 19 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 500 38 Running 0 9 2 10 Aric Almirola Ford 500 41 Running 0 10 9 41 Daniel Suarez Ford 500 29 Running 0

Season to date standings (Top 10)

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Kyle Busch 2 5 6 0 361 273 – 14 2 Denny Hamlin 1 3 5 0 45 252 -21 5 3 Kevin Harvick 0 3 5 1 133 248 -25 2 4 Joey Logano 1 3 4 1 127 245 -28 6 5 Brad Keselowski 2 4 4 0 538 236 -37 12 6 Aric Almirola 0 1 5 1 69 215 -58 0 7 Martin Truex Jr. 0 2 5 0 4 207 -66 0 8 Ryan Blaney 0 3 3 1 150 203 -70 2 9 Chase Elliott 0 1 2 0 49 186 -87 0 10 Kurt Busch 0 2 4 0 24 185 -88 0

Visit www.mrn.com for the complete standings and the full rundown of Sunday’s finishing order.