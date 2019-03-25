MENCS: Keselowski dominates at Martinsville

(MRN) Brad Keselowski put on a dominating performance to win Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Keselowski swept both stages and led 446 laps on his way to the checkered flag for his second win of the season and the 29th of his career. He won earlier this year at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
“The car was really good – this Ford Mustang,” Keselowski said. “Ford worked really hard in the offseason to build these cars and make them real strong and so far, so good. It’s just a great day for our team, awesome execution on pit road and big credit to Doug Yates and all the engine guys. Those guys work really hard and it’s just one of those days you dream of as a race car driver, where you’ve got a great car.”
Chase Elliott tried to rundown Keselowski in the closing laps but could not get to his back bumper.
“I was trying to get to his bumper and root him off the bottom but he was very hard to pass,” Elliott said.
Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.
Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez completed the first 10 finishers.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Texas Motor Speedway next Sunday afternoon.
STP 500 Results (Top 10)
|Fin
|St
|Car
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|3
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|500
|60
|Running
|446
|2
|7
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|500
|51
|Running
|49
|3
|13
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|500
|36
|Running
|0
|4
|17
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|500
|48
|Running
|0
|5
|5
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|500
|47
|Running
|0
|6
|4
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|500
|35
|Running
|0
|7
|10
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|500
|38
|Running
|0
|8
|8
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|500
|38
|Running
|0
|9
|2
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|500
|41
|Running
|0
|10
|9
|41
|Daniel Suarez
|Ford
|500
|29
|Running
|0
Season to date standings (Top 10)
|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|Poles
|Laps Led
|Points
|-Leader
|Playoff Points
|1
|Kyle Busch
|2
|5
|6
|0
|361
|273
|–
|14
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|1
|3
|5
|0
|45
|252
|-21
|5
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|0
|3
|5
|1
|133
|248
|-25
|2
|4
|Joey Logano
|1
|3
|4
|1
|127
|245
|-28
|6
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|4
|4
|0
|538
|236
|-37
|12
|6
|Aric Almirola
|0
|1
|5
|1
|69
|215
|-58
|0
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|0
|2
|5
|0
|4
|207
|-66
|0
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|0
|3
|3
|1
|150
|203
|-70
|2
|9
|Chase Elliott
|0
|1
|2
|0
|49
|186
|-87
|0
|10
|Kurt Busch
|0
|2
|4
|0
|24
|185
|-88
|0
Visit www.mrn.com for the complete standings and the full rundown of Sunday’s finishing order.