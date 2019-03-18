MENCS: Busch makes history with 200th career win

(MRN) Kyle Busch scored his 200th NASCAR national series win when he took the checkered flag in Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver scored his second win of the season and 53rd of his career when he took the checkered flag on Sunday. Adding to his 94 wins in the Xfinity Series and 53 wins in the Truck Series, Busch tied Richard Petty for 200 wins across NASCAR’s top tiers. Petty’s all came in the Cup Series.

“It feels just like No. 1, just like yesterday,” Busch said when asked how it felt to get the 200th win. “It was such an awesome race car. i mean, dang. I’m glad we put on a heck of a show for all these fans here at Auto Club Speedway.

“To win 200, whatever it means. It means a lot to me and all my guys at Joe Gibbs Racing. You’re the best. I just wish we could keep it going, keep it going like this, running strong running well and winning these races.

Busch dominated again leading 133 of the day’s 200 laps. He is the first driver with a pair of wins so far in the 2019 season after his ISM Raceway victory in Phoenix a week ago.

Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski were second and third for Team Penske. Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola and pole sitter Austin Dillon completed the first 10 finishers.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Martinsville Speedway next Sunday afternoon for the first short-track race of the season.

RACE RESULTS

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 4 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 200 60 Running 134 2 5 22 Joey Logano Ford 200 51 Running 3 3 13 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 200 43 Running 42 4 2 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 200 45 Running – 5 10 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 200 42 Running 2 6 21 1 Kurt Busch Chevrolet 200 34 Running – 7 6 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 200 40 Running 8 8 27 19 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 200 29 Running – 9 3 10 Aric Almirola Ford 200 40 Running 7 10 1 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 200 27 Running –

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings

After Race 5: Auto Club

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points Leader Playoff Points 1 Kyle Busch 2 4 5 0 361 237 0 14 2 Joey Logano 1 3 4 0 122 222 -15 6 3 Kevin Harvick 0 3 4 1 133 213 -24 2 4 Denny Hamlin 1 2 4 0 45 205 -32 5 5 Brad Keselowski 1 3 3 0 92 176 -61 5 6 Aric Almirola 0 1 4 1 69 174 -63 0 7 Martin Truex Jr 0 2 4 0 4 169 -68 0 8 Kyle Larson 0 0 2 0 142 163 -74 1 9 Kurt Busch 0 2 4 0 24 160 -77 0 10 Ryan Blaney 0 2 2 1 150 155 -82 2