MENCS: Busch completes Arizona sweep

(MRN) Kyle Busch completed the weekend sweep at ISM Raceway when he took the checkered flag in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500.
Busch scored his first win of the season and after taking Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the Phoenix 1-mile track. It was Busch’s 52nd career Cup Series win and 199th national series victory.
“You’ve got to go race hard first and worry about fuel afterwards,” Busch said. “God this makes last week feel so much stupider, I wish we could’ve swept last week, too (at Las Vegas), we could’ve started the year with two weekend sweeps.”
Busch led six times for 177 laps.
Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola and Denny Hamlin completed the top five.
Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano completed the first 10 finishers.
Blaney and Kyle Busch won the first two stages.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Auto Club Speedway next Sunday afternoon.
|Fin
|St
|Car
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|4
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|312
|56
|Running
|177
|2
|9
|19
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Toyota
|312
|42
|Running
|0
|3
|1
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|312
|44
|Running
|94
|4
|14
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|312
|42
|Running
|26
|5
|3
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|312
|38
|Running
|7
|6
|31
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|312
|36
|Running
|0
|7
|16
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|312
|31
|Running
|0
|8
|15
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|312
|33
|Running
|4
|9
|8
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|312
|37
|Running
|0
|10
|12
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|312
|38
|Running
|0