MENCS: Busch completes Arizona sweep

(MRN) Kyle Busch completed the weekend sweep at ISM Raceway when he took the checkered flag in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500.

Busch scored his first win of the season and after taking Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the Phoenix 1-mile track. It was Busch’s 52nd career Cup Series win and 199th national series victory.

“You’ve got to go race hard first and worry about fuel afterwards,” Busch said. “God this makes last week feel so much stupider, I wish we could’ve swept last week, too (at Las Vegas), we could’ve started the year with two weekend sweeps.”

Busch led six times for 177 laps.

Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola and Denny Hamlin completed the top five.

Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano completed the first 10 finishers.

Blaney and Kyle Busch won the first two stages.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Auto Club Speedway next Sunday afternoon.

Fin St Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 4 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 312 56 Running 177 2 9 19 Martin Truex, Jr. Toyota 312 42 Running 0 3 1 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 312 44 Running 94 4 14 10 Aric Almirola Ford 312 42 Running 26 5 3 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 312 38 Running 7 6 31 42 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 312 36 Running 0 7 16 1 Kurt Busch Chevrolet 312 31 Running 0 8 15 48 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 312 33 Running 4 9 8 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 312 37 Running 0 10 12 22 Joey Logano Ford 312 38 Running 0