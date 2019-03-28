Home / Featured / McNally, other Lt. Governors take part in White House panel discussion

McNally, other Lt. Governors take part in White House panel discussion

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

On Thursday, Oak Ridge State Senator and Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally took part in a panel discussion at the White House with dozens of his fellow lieutenant governors from across the country. The discussion featured National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and centered around the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). 

“I was honored to join my fellow lieutenant governors from across the nation to discuss the state of our economy and how the new North American trade deal will impact our states. Free trade is beneficial for our economy, but only if it is fair trade,” said Lt. Governor McNally in a press release from his office. “President Trump has committed to putting America first in all things, especially trade. I was grateful for the opportunity to learn about the new agreement and how it will affect our economy.” 

A collection of thirty lieutenant governors from both parties participated in the panel, along with Kudlow and Mulvaney, Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon and Deputy United States Trade Representative C.J. Mahoney.

The panel was part of the National Lieutenant Governors Association’s Federal-State Relations meeting through Friday in Washington, D.C.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Norris Council member resigns

The Norris City Council is looking for a new member after Jessica Ogburn, who was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.