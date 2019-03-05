Home / Obituaries / Mary Andrews, age 65 of Clinton

Mary Andrews, age 65 of Clinton passed away on March 3, 2019 at her residence.  Mary attended Batley Baptist Church and enjoyed scrapbooking and photography throughout her life.  She was preceded in death by her parents, T.J. Kesterson, Sr. and Edna Lucille Kesterson.

She is survived by:

Husband……………….          Kenneth Andrews, Sr.

Sons………………………          Kenneth Andrews, Jr. & wife Virginia

                                                Jason Andrews & fiancé Christina Trentham

Grandchildren……              Kenneth Andrews III

                                                Lilly Faith Andrews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Batley Baptist Church Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  www.holleygamble.com

