Mark your calendars: Spring cleaning event in April

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

It is spring cleaning time in East Tennessee and Keep Anderson County Beautiful is joining with E-cyclers USA and Knighthurst Shredding to “help you erase your trace, “according to a press release.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 27th from 10 am to 3 pm in the parking lot of ORAU on Badger Avenue in Oak Ridge.

Accepted items include:

  • button batteries and rechargeable batteries;
  • compact fluorescent bulbs;
  • cell phones;
  • eyeglasses; some books;
  • blankets;
  • personal computing equipment (including systems, laptops, peripheral devices, components, and cables);
  • televisions;
  • monitors;
  • home electronics;
  • metals; and
  • paper (to be shredded—up to five standard boxes).

Items not accepted include

  • encyclopedias, cookbooks, textbooks, tube fluorescent bulbs, alkaline batteries, and shoes.

Volunteers will be available to help you unload and sort your items, a press release said.

Donations are welcome to help offset disposal costs, the release said.

Also, if you have unwanted shoes, please consider donating them to Helping Paws Animal Network of Oak Ridge, the press release said. The shoe drive is now through Earth Day (April 22) at the Mail Center and National Martial Arts of Oak Ridge, Lange Animal Hospital in Knoxville, and Dixie Lee Wines and Liquors in Farragut.

