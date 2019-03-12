Home / Obituaries / Margo Hodge Taylor, age 47 of Lake City

Margo Hodge Taylor, age 47 of Lake City

Margo Hodge Taylor, age 47 of Lake City passed away on March 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born to Ruben Foust and the late Mary Neal Woodward. She attended Grace Connection Fellowship International. Margo enjoyed riding horses, singing, and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Neal Woodward, Margie Goodman, Neal and Ann Jourolmon, and Aunt BO. 

Survived by: 

Father:                                Ruben Foust                             Lake City

Son:                                    Hunter Taylor                            Clinton

Grand-Daughter:               Addison Taylor                          Clinton

Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 1:00pm to 3:00pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 3:00pm, Wednesday March 13, 2019 ion the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, TN with Pastor Justin Phillips officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at Oak Grove in Lake City, TN on March 13, 2019.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

