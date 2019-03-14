Home / Featured / Man jailed in alleged backhoe attack

Man jailed in alleged backhoe attack

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

A Heiskell man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly tried to run over a man with a backhoe.

Deputy Sergeant Charles Braden reports that he responded to a home on Norris Freeway shortly before 3 pm on a report that someone had almost been run over by a backhoe.

Braden made contact with the alleged victim, who told him that she and her uncle were loading items from the house they are moving out of into the bed of the uncle’s pickup truck when 75-year-old Billie Charles Cox pulled up behind the wheel of a backhoe and told them to take a refrigerator out of the truck. The uncle told Cox that he would not because “that is our refrigerator,” and began walking toward the backhoe. At that point, Cox allegedly raised the bucket on the machine and, according to Braden’s report, “started toward the refrigerator as if he was going to push it out of the truck.”

However, it was at that point that Cox is accused of turning sharply and driving toward the uncle, almost striking him. Cox then allegedly turned again and plowed through the woman’s dog pen, almost hitting her dogs, and causing some $250 worth of damage to the pen.

Cox was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of vandalism. At last check Thursday morning, he remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail.

