Man arrested after wreck injures 2

Jim Harris

A single-vehicle accident in Campbell County early Monday sent two people to the hospital and the driver to jail.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 48-year-old MacArthur Coffey of LaFollette had been driving north on Highway 25W near Lick Creek Road when his Nissan Altima left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Coffey was not seriously injured int he crash, but both of his female passengers were taken to the Jellico Community Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Coffey, meanwhile, was arrested and charged with DUI, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, violating due care laws, driving on a revoked license and failure to show proof of insurance.

