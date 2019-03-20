Home / Featured / LPD, Task Force seize drugs at apartment

LPD, Task Force seize drugs at apartment

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

After receiving tips from citizens, officers with the LaFollette Police Department and the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force began conducting surveillance on an an apartment located at 400 West Walden Street.

Tuesday, officers conducted what is known as “knock-and-talk” at the apartment and were given permission to search the residence. Officers reported finding a large amount of drugs, namely 166 grams of THC edibles and over a pound of marijuana as well as hydrocodone and Xanax pills.

62-year-old Terrence Dewey Hatfield was arrested and charged with the manufacture, delivery or sale of Schedule II, IV and VI narcotics.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

