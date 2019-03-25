Home / Obituaries / Linos Marie Cook, age 93, of Clinton

Linos Marie Cook, age 93, of Clinton

Linos Marie Cook, age 93, of Clinton passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church for 50 years.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Nora Elliott.  Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her Husband, James Cook;  Son, Larry J. Cook;   and Daughter, Donna Marie Cook. 

Survived by:

Son, Gary Cook and wife, Cheryl of Clinton, Tennessee; Daughters, Brenda VanVeckhoven of Clinton, Tennessee,  Linda Bassett and husband, Eddie of Denham Springs, Louisiana, and Gayle Clark and husband, Dan of Heiskell, Tennessee;  Sister, Ruby Powers and husband, Jim of Clinton, Tennessee; Daughter-in-law Judy Cook of Clinton, Tennessee. She is also survived by 15 Grandchildren,  26 Great Grandchildren, and 6 Great Great Grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will follow in the Chapel with Rev. Travis Freeman officiating.  The graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton. 

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

