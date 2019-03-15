Linda Sue Lowe, age 75 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the LaFollette Health and Rehabilitation Center. Linda was born September 20, 1943 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Eugene and Grace Jones Jobe. Linda was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed watching tv and spending time with her grandkids. In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her son: Greg Lowe, sister: Gladys Hembree, and brothers: Jimmy and Sunny Jobe.

Survivors:

Daughter Sherrie Earl

Kelly Lowe

Son Tony and Karen Lowe

Grandchildren Leslie, Nathan, Nicky, Krista, Allen, Mikey

Matt, Ashley, and Alyssa

Great Grandchildren Brennon, Katelyn, Joseph, Morgan, Jon, Ross,

Mia, Bailey, Brooklyn, Elijah, Isabella, Anastasia,

Haylen, Laycie, and Riley

Sister Shelby Dudley

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Memorial Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Tackett officiating.

You may also view Linda’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com