Home / Obituaries / Linda Sue Lowe, age 75 of Lake City

Linda Sue Lowe, age 75 of Lake City

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 42 Views

Linda Sue Lowe, age 75 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the LaFollette Health and Rehabilitation Center. Linda was born September 20, 1943 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Eugene and Grace Jones Jobe. Linda was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed watching tv and spending time with her grandkids. In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her son: Greg Lowe, sister: Gladys Hembree, and brothers: Jimmy and Sunny Jobe.

Survivors:

Daughter                                    Sherrie Earl

                                                     Kelly Lowe

Son                                             Tony and Karen Lowe

Grandchildren                           Leslie, Nathan, Nicky, Krista, Allen, Mikey

                                                     Matt, Ashley, and Alyssa

Great Grandchildren                Brennon, Katelyn, Joseph, Morgan, Jon, Ross,

                                                     Mia, Bailey, Brooklyn, Elijah, Isabella, Anastasia,

                                                     Haylen, Laycie, and Riley

Sister                                          Shelby Dudley

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Memorial Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Tackett officiating.

You may also view Linda’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Sandra Kay Nelson, age 60 of Marietta, GA

Sandra Kay Nelson, age 60 of Marietta, GA, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.