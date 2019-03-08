Home / Featured / Lee signs executive order paving way for flood relief

Lee signs executive order paving way for flood relief

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order Thursday to begin the process for declaring a federal disaster due to the recent and widespread flooding. The declaration also serves to trigger Federal Highway Emergency Relief, which will help facilitate and repair more than 232 locations on Tennessee state and federal highway damaged by the flooding.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said it has also requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to begin preliminary damage assessments next week in 46 counties, including Anderson, Blount, Claiborne, Cocke, Cumberland, Fentress, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Knox, Morgan, Rhea, Scott, Sevier, and Union counties.  

TEMA said the federal assessments are to confirm damage figures and provide reimbursement to local governments for repairs to damaged infrastructure and emergency work related to the disaster.

TEMA said it also asked FEMA to conduct PDAs in six counties for the federal Individual Assistance program, including Blount, Hamblen, Knox and Roane counties. 

TEMA said other counties will be added to the assessment as flood waters recede and local officials can properly assess damages.

The assessments will begin the week of March 11 and other assessments are expected to continue for several weeks.

TEMA said 83 of Tennessee’s 95 counties have reported damage from flooding.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State basketball tourney underway; Oak Ridge, Midway, Oneida girls all play Thursday

Wednesday was Day One of the TSSAA State Girls’ Basketball Division I Championship Tournament. The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.