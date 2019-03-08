Lee signs executive order paving way for flood relief

Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order Thursday to begin the process for declaring a federal disaster due to the recent and widespread flooding. The declaration also serves to trigger Federal Highway Emergency Relief, which will help facilitate and repair more than 232 locations on Tennessee state and federal highway damaged by the flooding.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said it has also requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to begin preliminary damage assessments next week in 46 counties, including Anderson, Blount, Claiborne, Cocke, Cumberland, Fentress, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Knox, Morgan, Rhea, Scott, Sevier, and Union counties.

TEMA said the federal assessments are to confirm damage figures and provide reimbursement to local governments for repairs to damaged infrastructure and emergency work related to the disaster.

TEMA said it also asked FEMA to conduct PDAs in six counties for the federal Individual Assistance program, including Blount, Hamblen, Knox and Roane counties.

TEMA said other counties will be added to the assessment as flood waters recede and local officials can properly assess damages.

The assessments will begin the week of March 11 and other assessments are expected to continue for several weeks.

TEMA said 83 of Tennessee’s 95 counties have reported damage from flooding.