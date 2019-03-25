Lee seeks disaster aid for 58 Tennessee counties

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has asked the Trump administration to make federal assistance available to the state after last month’s persistent rainfall and the resulting flooding.

In his request for federal assistance, Lee cites a total impact of over $151 million due to the flooding. $68.3 million of that cost estimate is from local and state emergency responses to the flooding, while the remaining $83-plus million is the estimated damage done to Tennessee’s highway system.

The Lee administration says that 83 of Tennessee’s 95 counties have reported some level of damage and impact from the flooding and persistent rainfall that began in early February and continued for much of the month.

Tennessee’s congressional delegation is urging President Trump to quickly approve a disaster declaration for 58 counties affected by flooding. Included in those 58 counties are Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Morgan, Roane and Union counties. You can see a complete list on our website.

The 58 counties: Anderson, Bedford, Bledsoe, Blount, Campbell, Carter, Cheatham, Claiborne, Clay, Cocke, Coffee, Decatur, Dekalb, Dickson, Dyer, Fentress, Gibson, Giles, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Hawkins, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lake, Lauderdale, Lewis, Lincoln, Marion, Marshall, McNairy, Moore, Morgan, Obion, Overton, Perry, Rhea, Roane, Robertson, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Smith, Tipton, Unicoi, Union, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, and Weakley Counties.