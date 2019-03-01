Lawrence Elbert McIntosh, age 94 of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Lawrence was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy. For many years Lawrence was a car salesman in Anderson County and was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Clara McIntosh; siblings, James H. McIntosh, Raymond McIntosh, Lois Kilburn, Bertha Lewis, Candus Spencer, and Mary McIntosh.
He was survived by:
Wife……………… Joyce McIntosh
Daughter………. Karen McIntosh
Son…………….. Michael McIntosh & wife Felicia
Grandchildren… Brandon McIntosh & wife Shayle
Adam McIntosh
Kristin McIntosh
3 Great Grandchildren
Sister…… Ena Faye McIntosh
Special friend…. Kathleen Marable
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Sunday, March 3, 2019. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Lawrence’s graveside will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com