Lady Wildcats, Lady Wave advance to state semis

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL GIRLS’ STATE TOURNAMENT at MTSU

Thursday, AAA quarterfinals: Oak Ridge 65 Science Hill 49…Jada Guinn scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Wildcats into a Friday semifinal against Bradley Central, who beat Lebanon 34-26. The other AAA semifinal matches up three-time defending champ Riverdale and Houston.

In Class A, Loretto eliminated Oneida, 59-40, and will face Greenfield Friday after Greenfield knocked out Clarkrange 64-45. Midway got a late basket and Eagleville missed a potentially-game-winning three-pointer as the Lady Wave survived 53-51 and advanced to the Friday semifinal round against Gibson County.

Also today, the AA semifinals will be played with Macon County facing Cheatham County and Marshall County battling Westview.

To follow tournament action from Mufreesboro, visit www.tssaasports.com.