Kingston hires Clem as Parks, Rec Director

The City of Kingston is proud to announce that Chase Clem has been hired to be the next Director of Parks and Recreation.

In searching for the next Parks and Recreation Director, we cast as wide a net as possible in hopes of finding just the right person. I’m excited to say that we did just that. Chase brings a proven track record, creative vision, high standards and an incredible level of energy to the position, along with a very impressive combination of education and direct experience.

Beautiful parks, enjoyable events and activities that provide quality recreational opportunities for everyone are part of the foundation of what makes a city great. Chase has shown that he shares that belief and we are incredibly excited to have him on our team. I’m looking forward to working with him and our outstanding Parks and Rec. staff to showcase what a wonderful place Kingston is to live in, visit and play.

Chase Clem is a lifelong resident of Roane County. He holds an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Bryan College and a Master’s in Business Administration from Tusculum College. He previously worked in the Roane County Executive’s office and in the Roane County Purchasing office, and has served for the last four years as the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Rockwood.