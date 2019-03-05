Kenneth V. McCuiston, age 90, of Kingston passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Sycamore Trace Senior Living. He was born October 27, 1928 in Rhea County. He was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict. Kenneth retired from TVA with over 35 years of service. Prior to working at TVA, he was employed by Oak Ridge Medical Clinic and also Maryville Hospital. He was a 50 year Master Mason with Kingston Union Lodge No. 38. He loved working on cars and enjoyed playing the guitar. He was also an avid reader. Kenneth loved spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Alma McCuiston; daughter, Angela Faye McCuiston; son, James “Jimmy” Nathan McCuiston; grandson, Cody Sackett; parents, Andrew Wilson & Margaret Pierson Wilson; brothers, Ford, Roy, James, Frank, and Benton McCuiston.

SURVIVORS

Grandson Zachary Sackett of Kingston

Sisters Sarah Elizabeth Bowles of Kingston

Hazel Collins of Rocky Top

Special Angels Becky Woody & Jennifer “Do” Herrell, both of Kingston

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

Special thanks to all the staff at Brookdale/Sycamore Trace Senior Living for all their special care.

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:30 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 1:30 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Matt Edwards officiating. Military honors will immediately follow at Fraker Funeral Home, with Roane County Honor Guard presiding. Private burial will be held at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.