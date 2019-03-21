Home / Obituaries / Kenneth Seeber, age 79 of Rocky Top

Kenneth Seeber, age 79 of Rocky Top

Jim Harris 5 hours ago

Kenneth Seeber, age 79 of Rocky Top passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Kenneth was born September 23, 1939 to the late Fletcher and Gladys Seeber. Kenneth pastored Beech Grove Baptist Church, Moran Baptist Church, and Farmers Grove Baptist Church in Anderson County for many years. He also loved helping conduct and preach many revivals in the East Tennessee area. Kenneth retired from the State of Tennessee after 30 years of service and was also a veteran of the United States Army. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his loving wife over 55 years, Marjorie Seeber; brother, Dennis Seeber.

He is survived by:

Brother………. Jerome “Jay” Seeber

Sister-in-law… Bessie Seeber

2 Nephews and one niece

Several other great nieces, nephews, cousins, and an aunt and uncle in Michigan

The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. David White officiating. Kenneth’s graveside will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery with full military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

